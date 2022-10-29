Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGLE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 61.4 %

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.92 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.