Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.