WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 7% This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0841 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $190.39 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.42 or 0.31788616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012416 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,954,547,909 coins and its circulating supply is 2,264,408,777 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,954,415,371.27448 with 2,264,401,914.852907 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08370094 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,000,729.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

