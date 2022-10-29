WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $188.82 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. WAX has a total market cap of $188.82 million and $5.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,954,326,694 coins and its circulating supply is 2,264,319,143 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,953,884,961.278127 with 2,264,008,628.952657 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08161746 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,786,649.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

