Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRBY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $15.74 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,475 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

