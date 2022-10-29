Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

Wall Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.81. The stock has a market cap of C$446.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

Wall Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.