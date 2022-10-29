Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 0.2 %

WCH stock opened at €117.45 ($119.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €144.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.