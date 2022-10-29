Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on V. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

