Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 6.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 75,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,391,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

