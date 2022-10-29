Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Down 6.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 75,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,391,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
