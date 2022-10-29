Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VSCO opened at $38.58 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 504.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

