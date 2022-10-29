Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. Vicor has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $119,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

