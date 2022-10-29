Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.00.
Vicor Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of VICR stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. Vicor has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
