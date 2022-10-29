Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 10,915 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.76. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

