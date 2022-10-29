Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 630 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

TRV stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.90 and a 200-day moving average of $167.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

