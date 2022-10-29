Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Target by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Target by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $167.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

