Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 48,176 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 642.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,176 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

