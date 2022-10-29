Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 341 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $260.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.61 and its 200 day moving average is $240.76. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

