Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.64-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,496,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 540,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,002,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 454,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

