Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,668.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.95 million and $69,668.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,575.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00021531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00266891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00123204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00715114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00561508 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00232668 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,332,547 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

