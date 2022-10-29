Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

