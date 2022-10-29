Velas Price Hits $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $96.43 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00088520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007241 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,368,952,985 coins and its circulating supply is 2,368,952,983 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

