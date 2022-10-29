Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $205.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.14.

Shares of VEEV opened at $171.58 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $323.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.02.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

