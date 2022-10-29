Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Facet Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $104,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.