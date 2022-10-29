Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 581.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 967,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 24.4% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $96,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.51. 2,605,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,717. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.