Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,233 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $46.00. 2,210,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,071. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

