Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $113,000 Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 129,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

NYSE AUY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,412,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,452,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

