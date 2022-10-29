Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

