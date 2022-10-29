Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 211 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 50.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $500,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $353.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $182.86.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.