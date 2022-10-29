VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 16,034,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,530,729. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

