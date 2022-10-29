Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,869 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 235.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 65,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

