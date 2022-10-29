UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of UTStarcom stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

