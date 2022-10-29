USDD Market Capitalization Reaches $723.56 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC on major exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $723.56 million and $44.94 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,043 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

