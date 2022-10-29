Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.19 million. Upwork also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.03–$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 1,644,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,309. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Upwork has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $50.82.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

