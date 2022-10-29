Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UPWK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 71,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $991,626.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,386.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Upwork by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Upwork by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,040,000 after buying an additional 174,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

