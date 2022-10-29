Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Up 34.5% in October

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after buying an additional 139,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULH traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 101,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,578. The firm has a market cap of $871.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.53. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $527.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

