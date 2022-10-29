United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.94.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.37.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,913,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,109.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 98,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.