United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.
UBSI stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $42.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.
