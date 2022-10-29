United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $42.18.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after buying an additional 156,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 52,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

