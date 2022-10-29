United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UBCP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 4,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.30.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 30.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.