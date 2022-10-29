Uniswap (UNI) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $7.06 or 0.00033859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and $229.43 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00271821 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001241 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003742 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004762 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.85471533 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 504 active market(s) with $219,028,676.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

