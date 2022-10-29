Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

