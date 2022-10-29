Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.79% of Union Bankshares worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its position in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Union Bankshares stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $33.03.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.