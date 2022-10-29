UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Cut to $101.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

UMBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $112.24.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

