Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading 7% Higher

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.46. 50,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,589,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $37,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

