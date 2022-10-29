Ultra Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $93.26 million and $698,187.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,746.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00562951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00231418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00066082 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30373769 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $608,925.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

