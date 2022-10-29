UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.13 EPS.
UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.12.
UDR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 46.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
