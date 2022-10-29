UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-$2.34 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.12.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

