UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-$2.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.12.

UDR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,978. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

