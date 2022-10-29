Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 63,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,998. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $2,715,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 5.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 631,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at $13,158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 91.7% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 74,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 837,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

