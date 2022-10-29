Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in October

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,868.0 days.
Tsuruha Price Performance
TSUSF stock remained flat at $57.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. Tsuruha has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $128.00.
Tsuruha Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsuruha (TSUSF)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.