Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in October

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,868.0 days.

Tsuruha Price Performance

TSUSF stock remained flat at $57.47 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. Tsuruha has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

