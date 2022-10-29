TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) & Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Head to Head Comparison

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 2.27 $18.66 million $1.13 12.14 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $185.92 million 3.84 $61.52 million $3.68 10.15

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Colony Bankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Volatility and Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 14.70% 9.31% 0.81% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 36.13% 11.87% 1.14%

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 147 banking offices and 163 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

