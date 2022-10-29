Truist Financial Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.96.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,121.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,213 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

